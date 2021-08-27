Iraqi Finance Minister

2021/08/27 | 03:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister has reportedly said that he supports a floating exchange rate for the Iraqi currency, the dinar.Shafaq quotes Ali Allawi (pictured) as telling a press conference on Thursday that the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) intervenes occasionally to keep the dinar in the range of […]

