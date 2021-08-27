2021/08/27 | 03:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Australian citizen Robert Pether and his Egyptian colleague Khalid Radwan, who have been detained in Iraq since early April, have reportedly been found guilty of fraud, and sentenced to five years in prison.The pair are also reported to have been jointly fined $12 million.Their detention followed a contract dispute relating […]

read more Engineers Jailed for 5 Years in Iraqi Contract Dispute first appeared on Iraq Business News.