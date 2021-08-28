Ground-Breaking Ceremony of 'Beautiful Missan'

2021/08/28 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ground Breaking Ceremony of physical infrastructure of Beautiful Missan Funded by the European Union (EU), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), 'Beautiful Missan' will improve local service provision, working together with communities and local authorities.Today a ceremony that marks the beginning of a new construction site took place under the auspices […]

