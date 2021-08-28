Video: Wells Dry Up across Sulaymaniya

2021/08/28 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Rudaw.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Springs, wells dry up across Sulaimani province Springs and wells are drying up across Sulaymaniya province.Locals say it's a disaster unlike anything they've seen before.Click here to view the video.

