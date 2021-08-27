Multicultural Children Represented in New Children’s Book Series

2021/08/28 | 12:16 - Source: Iraq News

Front and back cover of The Sandbox A Story of Sharing and Caring

Author, Carolyn Furlow

Co- Author, Amelia Furlow

Our children's book series offers enjoyable ways for parents, teachers and community members to educate our young children.

The world is a visible melting pot of beautiful children across the globe.



Our stories reflect their presence and fosters acceptance and respect for differences.”

— Carolyn Furlow

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing “The Sandbox, A Story of Sharing and Caring,” the second book of the series written by mother and daughter, Carolyn Furlow and Amelia Furlow.



In a spirit of love and high regard for all children, Carolyn and Amelia Furlow have created a series of stories which speaks to all children and allows them to feel connected to the stories they read in classrooms and at home.“As a teacher I have experienced first-hand the faces of isolation on students who feel disconnected to the lessons and reading materials in their classrooms”.



This statement explains Carolyn Furlow's motive as author of the new children's book series, "The Sandbox Series,” which she has written with her daughter Amelia Furlow.“The world is a visible melting pot of beautiful children across the globe.



Our stories reflect their presence and fosters acceptance and respect for differences”, they explained.



Carolyn Furlow received a Master of Arts degree in Creative Writing.



“As a teacher, and mother of three and grandmother to one, I have discovered that children are more likely to excel in their education when they read and identify with characters that look like them.



The Sandbox is meant to celebrate the differences of all people,” she mentions.Amelia Furlow who is a Marriage and Family Therapy Intern (MFTI) says she recognizes a need for more diverse stories to be told within children’s books which is why she collaborated with her mother, Carolyn Furlow, to create a series that highlights the similarities as well as the individuality of human beings.“Concepts at the beginning of a life can carry through a person’s lifetime.



That is why it is critical to address simple messages of kindness and respect on the onset of children’s development,” says, Amelia Furlow.Ana Lilia Cruz Hollingsworth, the winner of two Emmy Awards, states, “Inclusion and respect for others should be a natural habit in our homes, and as parents we have an obligation to show our children the incredible richness of differences from their first years of life, and these books share this beautiful message.”The first book of the series, “The Sandbox, A Story of Inclusion and Celebrating Differences,” was met with exceptional sales from all over the world! The second book of the series, “The Sandbox, A Story of Sharing and Caring,” is available now through Amazon and Ingram as well as other outlets.



The third book of the series, “The Sandbox, You Are Who You Say You Are,” will be available in September.The Sandbox is available in Print and Digital formats.



Visit https://thesandboxmeetup.com for more information.

Carolyn C FurlowDiverse Dimensions+1 702-747-0048email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

August 27, 2021, 19:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release