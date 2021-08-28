iTunes & Google Play releases UNIVERSAL DANCE AWARDS hosted by

2021/08/29 | 01:26 - Source: Iraq News

Performance by UNITY LA - Choreography by Tessandra Chavez

Opening Performance filmed at Jurassic World

The first ever broadcasted dance award show filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood focused on celebrating and honoring everything DANCE

We are thrilled to finally give the dance industry a platform to get the recognition that it deserves in the entertainment capital of the world.”

— Menina Fortunato & Sheldon F.



Robins (Executive Producers)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upper Lav Inc & ULE Canada is proud to present Universal Dance Awards, an award show filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood officially released on iTunes, Google Play and later on Hulu.This is the first award show that has ever been broadcasted celebrating and honoring everything dance.This cinema variety-style production gives behind-the-scenes access to the biggest dance influencers in a glamorous setting at Universal Studios Hollywood.



The show includes 18 award categories, inspiring speeches and world-class performances highlighting and honoring dancers, choreographers, dance educators, dance conventions and competitions.The award show is hosted by dance influencers Leon "Kida" Burns, better known by his stage name Kida The Great (winner So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation) & Stevie Doré (The X Factor).Special appearances by:- Abby Lee Miller (Dance Moms)- Brian Friedman (The X Factor, Britney Spears)- Travis Payne (Michael Jackson)- Tina Landon (Janet Jackson, Rihanna)- Tessandra Chavez (Emmy Award winner from SYTYCD)- Aliya Janell (Queen N Lettos)- Willdabeast (SYTYCD)- Sophia Lucia (Guinness Book World Record Holder for most pirouettes)- Chris Scott (In the Heights, Step Up Films)- Tyce Dyrio (High Strung Free Dance)- Tricia Miranda (Beyonce)- Menina Fortunato (Star Trek: Enterprise)- Sheldon Robins (Follow Me, Murder 101, Eyes of Faith)- Paulette Azazian & Carey Ysais (Choreographer’s Carnival)- Richmond Talauega (Michael Jackson)- Laganja Estranja (RuPaul's Drag Race)- Miranda & Melanie Wilking aka The Wilking Sisters (Forbes Magazine)- Harry Jarvis (High Strung Free Dance)- Jorgen Makena (High Strung Free Dance)The opening number was filmed at Jurassic World Universal Studios, directed by Sir Francis Michael, choreographed by Menina Fortunato (Earth Wind & Fire), Melena Rounis (Cirque du Soleil “Immortal”), Mikey DellaVella (NBC’s World of Dance) and Sohey Sugihara (Madonna) featuring dancers from The Hollywood Summer Tour.Live Performances by Unity LA (NBC’s World of Dance), B’Dash & Koncrete (World of Dance), Mia Mugavero (Tik Tok / YouTube Influencer), Lyrik Cruz (American Idol), Robert Green (Taylor Swift) to name a few.“This annual award show is for professionals, inspiring dance talent, dance educators and fans worldwide.



It’s for anyone who has ever been impacted or just want to learn more about the dance culture and the creative force behind today’s artist in the entertaining capital of the world”, said founder Sheldon F.



Robins “We hope to raise awareness of the culture and share knowledge so that up and coming dancers know the history of those that paved the way.”This is the third of several film projects Upper Laventille has on its production slate.



Universal Dance Awards was shot in Los Angeles, at Universal Studios Hollywood with post production conducted in Vancouver, Canada.The show was directed by Sir Francis Michael (Follow Me, Murder 101, Eyes of Faith) and executive produced by Sheldon Robins and Menina Fortunato who both have an extensive background in dance.Universal Dance Awards is also a fundraising event sponsored by Dancers Emergency Assistance Relief a 501C non- profit organization created to assist dancers in emergency situations.



With a focus on diversity and inclusion its core emphasis is assisting dancers in dire distress.



D.E.A.R also offers aid for dancers in college funding and assists in career changes.Universal Dance Awards has partnered with Hitcents / Hero Digital, Universal Studios Hollywood, Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World, and Universal Pictures to assure a fun filled exciting evening of entertainment.For more information, visit http://www.universaldanceawards.comInstagram https://www.instagram.com/udahollywood/Facebook

https://twitter.com/udahollywood#udahollywood

Menina FortunatoUniversal Dance Awards+1 424-288-7498info@universaldanceawards.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

Universal Dance Awards Trailer

