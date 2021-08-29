2021/08/29 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Abdurrahman Bapir, for Coindesk.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Opinion: The Inevitability of Crypto in Iraq Despite roadblocks, crypto is becoming increasingly popular in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.Click here to read the full article.

read more Opinion: The Inevitability of Crypto in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.