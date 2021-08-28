Amanda Kashat Attached for Supporting Role in Indie Motion Picture Pomegranate

2021/08/29 | 10:48 - Source: Iraq News

Pomegranate is set to be the first Iraqi American feature narrative film, and led by women talent

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pomegranate Pictures is pleased to announce the attachment of Amanda Kashat for a supporting role in the 2021 production of Pomegranate.



Writer-director, Weam Namou, said, “I'm so happy that Amanda has joined the cast of extraordinary women in the film Pomegranate.



These women are talented, diverse, strong, and are breaking barriers.



Furthermore, they authentically represent the Iraqi American community being portrayed."Amanda has spent years modeling for hair shows and has been in various commercials including Art Van, Red Wings, Dow Chemical, PBS, and many others.



She was the "main girl" in an international music video.



A wife and a mother of four beautiful children, Amanda is also a successful businesswoman.



She speaks Arabic and Aramaic.For Pomegranate, Amanda takes on the role of Nisreen, Mary’s widowed and frail but ambulatory mother obsessed with black coffee and pomegranates.



Her biggest concern is for her adult children’s success in life.



She’s the emotional anchor in their home, volunteering when she can at her Chaldean church’s pantry and clothes closet for the poor.Pomegranate is a dramedy by writer-director Weam Namou, based on her childhood experiences immigrating from Iraq to the United States, and then as an adult living through the presidential election of 2016.



Consequently, Pomegranate is the story about how, in the weeks before the election of Donald Trump in 2016, a young, politically liberal, Iraqi Muslim immigrant struggles to find her footing in a neighborhood of well-to-do, politically conservative, Iraqi Christians, while battling her family’s fears of deprivation and demands of loyalty to Muslim traditions.Pomegranate Pictures, LL is owned and managed by Weam Namou, who wrote the screenplay and will direct the movie.



She is working in association with Buffalo 8 Productions (Santa Monica, CA) and Scott Rosenfelt, Executive Producer.

