2021/08/30 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Germany supports WFP's critical assistance to displaced and refugee families in Iraq The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a €6 million contribution from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) to support WFP's monthly food assistance to hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) and Syrian refugees living in Iraq.WFP monthly […]

read more Germany supports Critical Assistance to Displaced in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.