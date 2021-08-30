FarmaGrowers Announces World’s First GMP Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Exports From South Africa To Australia

2021/08/30 | 09:02 - Source: Iraq News

We now have the engine, the manufacturing plant, and the transportation system to deliver superior value to global customers anywhere in the world.”

— FarmaGrowers Board of Directors

BRITS, SOUTH AFRICA, August 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FarmaGrowers, a large family-owned farming enterprise in South Africa, is announcing the first 100% complete GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified high cannabinoid medicinal cannabis export from cultivation facilities in South Africa to Releaf Group Ltd in Australia.



FarmaGrowers has reached a level of certified quality to meet or exceed the requirements of discerning customers located anywhere in the world, including established distribution agreements into Germany and Israel with exports to these countries to follow shortly.

The certified medical grade cannabis was grown in the AEtrium System, a fully automated precision aeroponic platform from AEssenseGrows in a facility with controlled environment created by GreenZone, the leading crop management supplier in South Africa.



GreenZone led the project from design, construction, and environmental control to meet the demanding international standards.

FarmaGrowers board of directors stated, “We are very proud of this accomplishment with our first global export of superior medical cannabis established this month.



My Our team at FarmaGrowers has set the bar very high, with test results demonstrating performance well above our customer requests with our first consignment.



We can attribute this accomplishment to the hard work and dedication of our team and the support of our critical expert partners, AEssenseGrows and GreenZone.



We might not have been the first license issued, but we regard ourselves as trend setters in getting the first high THC export out of South Africa with the magnitude of challenges that come with setting the standards and paving the way.’

Jaco Lingenfelder, managing director, GreenZone confirmed, “FarmaGrowers demanded ultimate quality in this project.



They wanted a state-of-the-art structure with a controlled environment above the requirements of global GMP certification.



There are very few other facilities in the world with this level of precision and control.



We looked at many international suppliers as we architected this GMP facility.



The AEssenseGrows aeroponic system offers precision control, advanced yields, and full automation that places it well ahead of other international alternatives.”

Robert Chen, CEO, AEssenseGrows, reflected, “FarmaGrowers proved that they could do the impossible in the middle of this pandemic: gathering financial backing, building relationships, executing to schedule, and delivering superior quality medicinal cannabis beyond global requirements.



Now, that is an accomplishment!”.



Chen continued, “I can’t say enough about the team at GreenZone.



Jaco managed through government challenges, material delays, and labor interruptions, and still maintained the project to FarmGrowers’ aggressive requirements.



An exemplary result”.

Together, these three companies struggled through the Covid pandemic, financial trepidation from themselves, and government limitations, to accomplish the first licensed, tested, and certified medicinal cannabis shipment beyond global standards.



Volume shipments are now on their way.

“We now have the engine, the manufacturing plant, and the transportation system to deliver superior value to global customers anywhere in the world.



We offer unmatched precision and repeatability through software-controlled grow recipes and GACP procedures.” declared the FarmaGrowers board of directors.

The AEssenseGrows AEtrium System delivers sensor-driven automation to execute the inherent benefits of aeroponics.



The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management software monitors grow conditions 24/7 and, if needed, automatically adjusts key variables such as nutrients, pH, temperature, or lighting to maintain optimal conditions.

About FarmaGrowersA large family-owned vegetable farming enterprise located in Brits, South Africa.



FarmaGrowers is now also a globally certified GMP and GACP production supplier of medicinal cannabis for global customers.



Please view our introduction video here:

more information, visit: https://www.FarmaGrowers.co.za.

About GreenZoneGreenzone, established in South Africa in 1992, is a leading greenhouse manufacturer and agricultural product importer offering a wide range of crop management solutions to growers with international quality standards.



We deliver expertise and innovation with our international suppliers and partners.



For more information, visit: https://www.GreenZone.co.za.

About AEssenseGrowsAEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Sunnyvale, CA, USA.



AEssenseGrows provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally.



With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world.



For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseGrows.com.

FarmaGrowers South Africa Facility Introduction

