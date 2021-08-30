US should lead in building post-combat support programs for Kurds | Opinion

2021/08/30 | 21:58 - Source: Iraq News

Conflict, intolerance and hate breed in the absence of mental and medical health care, political stability and economic support.

Asmaa Ibrahim | Guest columnist

Asmaa Ibrahim is the co-Head of trauma and health at the Jiyan Foundation for Human Rights.

When when I heard the news that President Joe Biden had announced the end of American combat involvement in Iraq, I felt a wave of anxiety that shook me to the core.



While we welcomed the chance to strengthen our democratic institutions and have self-sufficient armed forces, I know that many living in Kurdistan, the northern region of Iraq, felt the same way.

My mother, as is most of my family, is a survivor of Saddam Hussein’s terror against the Kurds in the early 1990s, known as the Anfal campaigns.



She told me stories of fleeing from tanks, how they thought my sister had died and how they survived thanks to the kindness of strangers.



My mother's stories played in my head throughout my childhood and continue to haunt me as an adult.



I saw how my mother would react to her triggers when she talked about the past, and I have grown up with the same fears.

What is transgenerational trauma?

This is transgenerational trauma.



It’s empirical behavior that passes from generation to generation.



It's trauma that can be paralyzing, rage-provoking and hard to control. Perhaps inspired by this experience, I pursued a career in psychology where I became familiar with a particular quote from Dr.



Bessel Van Der Kolk: “Trauma comes back as a reaction, not a memory.”

From family and friends who survived the Anfal campaigns of 1988 to the thousands of Yazidi women and children who escaped from ISIS captivity, our communities have been severely traumatized by the endemic conflict that afflicts our region.



We have endured decades of genocide, rape, torture, forced religious conversion and loss of loved ones to the Ba’ath Regime, ISIS and multiple other terrorists. We are all survivors of transgenerational trauma.

Aug. 21 marked the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, so it's the perfect time to consider the mental health of the survivors of these atrocities.

Every day, images and news about the Taliban recapturing Afghanistan — even before Thursday's terror attack claimed by ISIS-K that killed at least 13 U.S.



troops and scores of Afghanis — bombard us, and we fear that ISIS will do the same in Iraq once the U.S.



military stops supporting us. Biden has pledged ongoing assistance and support, but what does that mean for us and other ethnic and religious communities living here?

This is an opportunity for the U.S.



to lead the international community in building post-combat support programs for the people living in this region.



Kurds need immediate investment in medical, mental and physical health care, investments in infrastructure, and peacebuilding resources for government and nongovernment agencies in Iraq.

The Jiyan Foundation for Human Rights addresses trauma

I, like many others who work at the Jiyan Foundation for Human Rights, where I co-head the Trauma Care and Health Program, have seen firsthand how the horror of violence caused by war, terrorism and genocide has affected our families, friends and communities.

Our psychotherapy and health programs at the Jiyan Foundation address the root of post-conflict trauma and provide a roadmap to stability among communities in the region — something the entire world can benefit from.

I’ve personally experienced how conflict quickly escalates when there’s a lack of mental health care and community dialogue.



Intolerance and hate breed in the absence of mental and medical health care, political stability and economic support.

My training in psychology has ultimately allowed me to better support my mother, myself, my family and my community.



I’m extremely thankful for that opportunity.



My country desperately needs more of us doing this type of work, and it is crucial that the U.S.



and its allies not abandon us to groups seeking to destabilize our fragile democracy.



A lack of support will leave room for more violence in the future.



Kurdistan and Iraq need permanent programs that will not only support a militarily stable Iraq, but also the physical and mental well-being of its citizens.

We are confident that the U.S.



can lead in this endeavor.

