2021/08/31 | 11:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.TipTop, the online food delivery service in Iraq, has announced its new service -- TipTop Jet -- a direct delivery ordering system for restaurants.The company says the use of this technology will help restaurants manage their orders, track them from the kitchen to the customer's front door, eliminate the cost of […]

