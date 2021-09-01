2021/09/01 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- First Opening of Village Dairy Centers for Milk collection, Processing and Marketing in Nineveh Governorate For the purpose to complement the humanitarian efforts carried out by the United Nations in Nineveh Governorate, and within the framework of supporting income generation for returning families and local communities, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations […]

read more Opening of Village Dairy Centers for Milk Processing first appeared on Iraq Business News.