Iraq ratifies Mauritius Convention on Transparency

2021/09/01 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- With the deposit of the instrument of ratification at the UN Headquarters in New York, Iraq becomes the ninth State Party to the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-based Investor State Arbitration, also known as the "the Mauritius Convention on Transparency".Iraq joins Australia, Benin, Bolivia, Cameroon, Canada, Gambia, Mauritius and Switzerland as a […]

