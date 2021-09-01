Nokia to build Asiacell's Next-Gen Microwave Network in Iraq

2021/09/01 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Finland's Nokia today announced that Asiacell Telecom has chosen Nokia to build its next-generation microwave network in Iraq.In the five-year deal, Nokia's Wavence microwave packet radio will help Asiacell address demand for more capacity and provide fiber-like connectivity everywhere, including remote and difficult-to-reach areas In a press release, Nokia said that […]

