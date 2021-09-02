2021/09/02 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Hassan Ali Ahmed, for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Muqtada al-Sadr reverses decision to stay out of Iraqi elections After his withdrawal from October elections due to public anger against the ministers of health and electricity - […]

read more Al-Sadr Reverses Decision to stay Out of Iraqi Elections first appeared on Iraq Business News.