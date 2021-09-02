DNO Completes $400m Bond Placement

2021/09/02 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has completed the private placement of USD 400 million of new five-year senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 7.875 percent.The placement met strong investor demand across international markets and was significantly oversubscribed, leading the Company to upsize the new bond issue from USD 300 […]

