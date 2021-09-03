France's Macron, in Iraq, says he will help rebuild destroyed country

2021/09/03 | 00:04 - Source: Iraq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- MOSUL, Iraq: French President Emmanuel Macron visited Mosul, Iraq on Sunday, which witnessed widespread destruction during the war against the Islamic State (IS) in 2017.Macron, who promised to support regional governments against terrorism, said IS had carried out deadly attacks around the world from its self-declared caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq."We will do whatever we can with the governments of the region and the Iraqi government to fight against this terrorism," Macron said in English.France will help rebuild mutual respect, as well as monuments, churches, schools and mosques, and create "economic opportunities," he added.IS sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks, and an affiliate claimed Thursday's deadly attacks on Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.Macron began his visit to Mosul by touring the Our Lady of the Hour Church, a Catholic church badly damaged during the rule of IS and where Pope Francis led a special prayer during his visit to Iraq in March.In his meeting with Christian leaders at the church, Macron made a list of promises, including opening a consulate.Macron left the church and visited the Great Mosque of al-Nuri and its leaning minaret, which was destroyed by IS militants in 2017 and is being reconstructed.Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, former IS leader, declared the caliphate's establishment in 2014 from the pulpit of the mosque.Macron arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to take part in a conference attended by Middle Eastern officials, which aimed to ease regional tensions.The Baghdad conference is a major boost for Iraq and its leadership, he affirmed.France will maintain troops in Iraq "regardless of America's choices" and "for as long as the Iraqi government is asking for our support," Macron said.He then visited a Shiite holy shrine in Baghdad on Saturday evening before flying to Irbil, where he met 28-year old activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, who was forced into sexual slavery by IS.

