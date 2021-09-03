KRG issues Investment Guide with New Opportunities

2021/09/03 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued a new 77-page guide for investors in the region.
It lists opportunities in many sectors of the economy, along with useful data and background information.
Click here to download the full report.
(Source: KRG)
