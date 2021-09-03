KRG issues Investment Guide with New Opportunities

2021/09/03 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued a new 77-page guide for investors in the region.It lists opportunities in many sectors of the economy, along with useful data and background information.Click here to download the full report.(Source: KRG)

