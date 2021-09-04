Iran Slashes Natural Gas Exports to Iraq

2021/09/04 | 03:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.An Iranian official has said that Iran's natural gas (methane) exports to Iraq have been reduced, but not because of arrears owed by Iraq.Mohammad Reza Julaei , the Dispatching Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), told Shana that exports have been reduced by 38 million cubic meters per day; […]

