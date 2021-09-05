2021/09/05 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Running Dry: water scarcity threatens lives and development in Iraq Nearly 3 out of 5 children in Iraq have no access to safely managed water services and less than half of all schools in the country have access to basic water risking children's health, nutrition, cognitive development, and future livelihoods.The MENA region is reported […]

read more Water Scarcity threatens Lives and Development in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.