Saudi Interior Minister holds official talks with the Iraqi counterpart, meets the Parliament Speaker and the National Security Adviser in Baghdad

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Baghdad, September 04, 2021, SPA -- Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Interior, held official talks with his Iraqi counterpart General Othman Ali Al-Ghanimi at the Interior Ministry's headquarters in Baghdad today, during which the two sides discussed scopes of cooperation and coordination in security matters.Welcoming the Interior Minister and the accompanying delegation's visit to Iraq, the Iraqi Interior Minister said this visit reiterates both ministries keenest to boost joint security coordination to achieve the aspirations of the leaderships of their respective countries.Prince Abdulaziz conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense, and their aspirations to take all measures that contribute to preserving and strengthening the security of the two countries.Prince Abdulaziz stressed that the directives of the leaderships of the two countries opened wide horizons for joint coordination, citing the establishment of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which is tasked with enhancing cooperation and partnership between the two sides in all fields, and the opening of the Arar border crossing, which has effectively contributed to raising the level of trade exchange.Prince Abdulaziz underlined the challenges resulting from the regional and global changes hindering the Arab security which require integration of cooperation between the security services of the two states, stressing that as a strategic goal to maintain regional and international security and peace.Prince Abdulaziz also met with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammad Al-Halbousi, and Iraq's National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, and discussed with them the means to strengthen the security cooperation between the two countries.--SPA20:28 LOCAL TIME 17:28 GMT0018

