The Twin Tooth Fairies with Musical Timer Toothbrush Receives Rave Reviews from Delighted Parents

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The well-loved Twin Tooth Fairies storybook, now available as a gift set with its own toothbrush, is being described as a ‘dental game-changer’ for kids.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Marianne Murphy’s book The Twin Tooth Fairies rapidly became a hit with parents when it was first released in 2018.



The story features the memorable characters of twins Jameson and Preston who were born in the land of tooth fairies.



By means of interactive storytelling and beautiful illustrations, this magical yet educational story cleverly imparts the importance of regular oral hygiene, resulting in children getting excited about the idea of regular tooth-brushing.The book and toothbrush, suitable for children aged three and up, are now available together as a complete set on Amazon and Walmart and are already much in demand.“There’s been a lot of interest in our new gift set,” says Murphy.



“So many parents have told us that the book and the toothbrush have changed their lives with regards to getting their kids to brush their teeth.



It’s a real game-changer!”Researchers show there's a synergic relationship between oral health and overall wellness.



Gum disease is linked to a host of illnesses including heart disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, osteoporosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.



The statistics for children and tooth decay are unsettling, with Harvard Health announcing that 40% of children have tooth decay by the time they enter kindergarten.



And to add to the severity of the issue, children with tooth decay are more likely to miss school and have poorer grades.With this in mind, most parents are anxious to get their children off to a good start with regular tooth brushing – not always an easy task, until now.



The gift set includes The Twin Tooth Fairies board book as well as the Musical Timer Toothbrush, which offers a number of benefits:• 8, 800 oscillations per minute• 2 minutes musical timer with 4 songs• 1 handle, 2 brush heads• 2 interchangeable panes• Powered by 2 pcs AAA batteries- includedAttractively designed to show the Twin Tooth Fairies characters, the kid-sized compact brush removes significantly more plaque in hard-to-reach areas than a manual toothbrush.The gift set, with the book and the musical timer toothbrush, is being made available on Walmart and Amazon, with free delivery within the U.S.



Currently priced at $34.99, the set makes a perfect gift for a birthday or Christmas.



For more information, visit the website at https://thetwintoothfairies.com

Marianne Murphy, Founder of the Twin Tooth FairiesSeven Crown, LLCinfo@thetwintoothfairies.com

