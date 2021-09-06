2021/09/06 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Transport General Authority Eng.Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser Al-Shibli signed a cooperation agreement in the maritime transport field on behalf of their respective governments.The agreement is part of a series of actions that the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council […]

read more Saudi Arabia and Iraq sign Maritime Transport Agreement first appeared on Iraq Business News.