Reconstructing Iraq: Open Conversation between Engineers

2021/09/06 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Five years since the liberation from ISIL, UNDP continues to work with the Government of Iraq to stabilize and rebuild critical infrastructure and services lost during the conflict.Implemented through the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), over 95 percent of the work is contracted through the local private sector, which reduces costs, bolsters local economies […]

