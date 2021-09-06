TotalEnergies signs $10bn New Deals in Iraq

2021/09/06 | 10:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- TotalEnergies, the Iraqi Ministries for oil and electricity, and the country's National Investment Commission (NIC) have signed, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Iraq, major agreements covering several projects in the Basra region, designed to enhance the development of Iraq's natural resources to improve the country's electricity supply.Iraq, a country rich in […]

