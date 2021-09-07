BGC to Train 300 Female Graduates

2021/09/07 | 02:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Basra Gas Company (BGC) has signed a contract with the Lotus Women's Cultural Association to launch an empowerment project to train 300 female graduates.The "Tamkeen" project will train women in the areas of computers, English language and CV writing.Malcolm Mays, General Manager of Basra Gas Company, said that this […]

