Sandoog to offer Order Fulfillment Service

2021/09/07 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi last-mile delivery service Sandoog has announced that it is releasing an upgraded platform to serve local and international e-commerce enterprises looking to reach customers in Iraq at scale.The new service now offers order-fulfillment capabilities, which means stock can be stored at its facilities and delivered to customers nationwide.And with […]

