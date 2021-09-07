Sandoog to offer Order Fulfillment Service

2021/09/07 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraqi last-mile delivery service Sandoog has announced that it is releasing an upgraded platform to serve local and international e-commerce enterprises looking to reach customers in Iraq at scale.
The new service now offers order-fulfillment capabilities, which means stock can be stored at its facilities and delivered to customers nationwide.
