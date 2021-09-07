“Cold Case Closure”: A stirring story of a former homicide detective written by Patrick Ian O’Donnell and Chuck Gaylor

2021/09/07 | 22:26 - Source: Iraq News

Cold Case Closure

“Cold Case Closure” from Book Vine Press by Patrick Ian O’Donnell and Chuck Gaylor is a gripping book that shows readers on how court trials are being done.

I hope my readers will learn as much about cold case police procedures from reading this book as I did from writing it.”

— Patrick Ian O'Donnell

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Cold Case Closure: A Police Procedural Novel”: a fascinating narrative that makes the readers wonder how it could be possible to close a case fairly even if there is a lack of admissible evidence being brought to trial.



“Cold Case Closure: A Police Procedural Novel” is the creation of published authors Patrick O’Donnell, a published author who is passionate about writing cold case police procedures; and Chuck Gaylor, a well-known cold-case detective.O’Donnell and Gaylor write, “In many capital crimes for which no one has been convicted there has been little doubt in the minds of law enforcement personnel as to the identity of the perpetrator, who for lack of admissible evidence has never been brought to trial.



In Cold Case Closure five such fictional cases continue to be pursued by a former homicide detective who appoints himself judge, jury, and executioner.”Published by Book Vine Press, O’Donnell and Gaylor’s new book shows that a trial can be crucial when there is not enough evidence.



The book also exposes that an investigation or conducting a cold-case police procedure should be done fairly to be able to serve the right justice.With this book, the authors hope that readers will know more about cold case police procedures and know how to weigh both sides fairly.BOOK VINE PRESS is a Chicago-based hybrid publishing and marketing company.



