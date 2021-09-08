Iraqi Cabinet authorises Desalination Project in Basra

2021/09/08 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to the authorization of a contract with a consortium of companies for a major seawater desalination project in Basra.A statement from the cabinet named the companies as Samsung, Makinasinayi (sic), Biwater, Wood Group and Al-Rida Group.The work will be based on a study submitted by […]

