Iraqi Cabinet authorises Desalination Project in Basra

2021/09/08 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to the authorization of a contract with a consortium of companies for a major seawater desalination project in Basra.
A statement from the cabinet named the companies as Samsung, Makinasinayi (sic), Biwater, Wood Group and Al-Rida Group.
The work will be based on a study submitted by […]
