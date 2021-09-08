2021/09/08 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Italian-based Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A.(PEG) is to present its technical and commercial proposals for the development of the railway sector in conjunction with the Grand Faw Port.The statement from the Iraqi cabinet gave no further details.(Source: Govt of Iraq)

read more PEG to Study Rail Link to Grand Faw Port first appeared on Iraq Business News.