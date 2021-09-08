Four Daesh Militants Killed In Northern Iraq

2021/09/08 | 16:58 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Sept 8 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi security forces, yesterday, killed four militants of the extremist Daesh group in an operation in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk an official said.

A joint force from the Iraqi army and Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), killed the militants near the town of Altun Kupri, some 40 km north of the namesake provincial capital, Kirkuk, said Ali al-Fraiji, commander of Kirkuk Operations Command, in a statement.

The operation came, two days after a deadly Daesh attack on a federal police outpost, south of the city of Kirkuk, about 250 km north of Baghdad, killing 13 security members and wounding six others.

Over the past few months, Daesh militants have intensified attacks on Iraqi security forces in the province, previously controlled by the militants, leaving dozens of casualties.– NNN-NINA

MENAFN08092021000200011047ID1102760120

Legal Disclaimer:MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind.



We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.



If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.