KRG approves Agricultural Projects Oversight Bill

2021/09/09

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Regional Government's Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday the Agricultural Projects Oversight Bill.According to a statement from the KRG, the bill will play a significant role in creating new jobs for recent graduates, notably from agricultural colleges and institutes.(Source: KRG)

