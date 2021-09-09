KRG approves Agricultural Projects Oversight Bill

2021/09/09 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Kurdistan Regional Government's Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday the Agricultural Projects Oversight Bill.
According to a statement from the KRG, the bill will play a significant role in creating new jobs for recent graduates, notably from agricultural colleges and institutes.
(Source: KRG)
