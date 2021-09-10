WFP Resilience Projects respond to Water Shortages in Iraq

2021/09/10 | 02:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has expanded its resilience-building programme across Salah al-Din governorate north of Baghdad, to respond to growing concerns about the lower than usual rainfall in Iraq.This year has seen the second lowest rainfall in 40 years in the country.WFP's livelihoods work, implemented with local communities, the Government […]

