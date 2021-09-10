2021/09/10 | 02:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Elsewedy Electric and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) have reportedly announced the completion of four electrical substations in Southern Iraq.According to Zawya, the $546-million contract was signed in February 2018, with the participation of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, and Sumitomo-Mitsui Banking Corporation, under insurance cover […]

read more Elsewedy and TTC complete Substations in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.