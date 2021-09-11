Iraq Re-Starts Oil Exports to Jordan

2021/09/11 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly re-started the supply of crude oil to Jordan by road.Shipments ended in November 2020 following the expiration of the previous agreement.The latest agreement sees a total of 3.7 million barrels being exported from Baiji refinery to the Jordanian refinery at Zarqa, at a rate of 10,000 barrels […]

