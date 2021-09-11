Iraq: 5 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested in Mosul

2021/09/11 | 17:30 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN) Authorities stated that on Friday, Sep.



10 a number of five Daesh//ISIS terror suspects were captured in northern Iraq’s Mosul province.The police attacked two positions in central Mosul for the captures, read a report by Iraq's Security Media Cell.The report further said that the suspects confessed their membership for the Daesh/ISIS terror outfit in their first questioning and were moved to the court after official measures.The Daesh/ISIS terrorist outfit had seized Mosul, Saladin and Al Anbar provinces, along with a number of parts of Diyala and Kirkuk in June 2014.



The regions were freed from the terror outfit in years.

