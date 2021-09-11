Global Tourism Awards Announces Year 2021 Winners world-wide

2021/09/11 | 19:06 - Source: Iraq News

Global Tourism Awards Logo

Global Tourism Awards announces the Global Tourism Awards for the year 2021.



The Winners are from 6 Regions

Global Tourism Awards - The One and Only Tourism industry awards recognise and reward the boutique hotels around the world.



The winners are selected 100% based on their service excellence.”

— Karthik - Global Tourism Awards

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Tourism Awards announces the world-wide winners for the year 2021.



Though the Travel and tourism industry around the world has faced tough times in the last 18 months, Most of the tourism sectors are getting back to their new normal to offer a world class hospitality experience.



The Recognition and Reward is one of the vital booster to motivate the excellent performers to deliver their best in upcoming months, Especially during this pandemic situation.Global Tourism Awards has waived off the entry / registration and marketing fee to support the hospitality industry professionals in Year 2021 award program.Participants are from 50+ countries that include 3,000+ nominations from around the world.



500+ companies were made into finalists this year and around 100+ winners were announced for the Year 2021.



The nominees and winners are from all the regions such as the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Americas, Oceania, and Europe.



Over 70% of the nominees are from the Boutique Hotel category which makes Global Tourism Awards unique in the travel and tourism industry.The Award Program has a jury team comprising 50+ highly experienced tourism industry professionals around the world.



Every nominee is selected through two rounds of jury evaluation along with COVID protocol checks to ensure the maximum safety for every guest who stays with them.



The Global Tourism Awards 2021 winner announcement is conducted without the need for Gala ceremonies where one is invited to attend social events with the condition of spending a large sum on a travel, stay & table or seat.GTA offer an opportunity for all the winners to receive winner packages which includes promotional services, trophies, certificates, or wall plaques to commemorate their win and display for their customers.



Additionally, they help provide the winners with digital and social media promotional opportunities through their publications and partners.Global Tourism Awards 2021 proudly announces its winners as below ( GTA Winners 2021 )Bunaken Oasis Dive resort and Spa - Best Boutique Resort in Indonesia 2021Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha - Best Hotel in Thailand 2021Tigress Resort and Spa - Best Forest Resort in India 2021Mystery kamchatka - Best Green Hotel in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskij 2021Amari Dhaka - Best Business Hotel Brand in Bangladesh 2021Kalya Suites - Best Boutique Retreat in Dimos Santorini 2021Merit Royal & Premium Hotel - Best Luxury Casino Hotel in Cyprus 2021Tigre de Cristal Hotel & Resort - Best 5 Star Hotel in Vladivostok 2021Sulaf Luxury Hotel - Best City Hotel in Jordan 2021Orbi City Hotel - Best Beachfront Apartment Hotel in Batumi 2021Howard Johnson Plaza By Wyndham Dubai Deira - Best 4 Star Hotel in Dubai 2021Dzimbahwe guest lodge - Best Family Guest House 2021Bandara Suites Silom, BangkokBest City Hotel in Bangkok 2021Residence Inn by Marriott Montreal Downtown - Best Family Hotel 2021Heritage Hill Hotel - Best New 4 Star Boutique Hotel in Athens 2021Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort - Best Luxury Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah 2021Le Due Matote - Best Boutique Retreat 2021Theartemis Palace - Best city hotel in Rethymno 2021Royal Marmin Bay - Best Adults only Boutique Hotel 2021Hotel Varese - Best Modern Hotel 2021 , Best Business Hotel 2021Atana Musandam Resort Oman - Best Resort in Oman 2021Lotte Hotel yangon - Best Hotel in Yangon 2021Cocoon Suites - Best Boutique Hotel in Greece 2021EUROPROOMS - Best Guest House in Torino 2021Atitlán Apartments - Best Family Apartment 2021DOUBLETREE BY HILTON GAZIANTEP TURKEY - Best Business Hotel 2021The Grand Gloria Hotel - Best 5 Star Hotel in Georgia 2021Villa Vuchev - Best Luxury Boutique Villa 2021Hotel Orca Praia - Best Ocean View Hotel 2021Château de Fonscolombe - Best Castle Hotel 2021Torlinnhe Guest House - Best Guest House 2021Kartuli Hotel - Best Boutique Hotel in Batumi 2021Bed and Breakfast Giovaldi's - Best Bed & Breakfast Hotel in Torino 2021Southern Plaza Hotel - Best Boutique Hotel in Kolkata 2021Maru Maru Hotel - Best Boutique Hotel in Zanzibar 2021Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham Abuja - Best 4 Star Hotel in Abuja 2021Protea Hotels by Marriott Kampala - Best Business Hotels in Kampala 2021The Avenue A Murwab Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Qatar 2021Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya - Best Design Hotel in Pattaya 2021Colibri Inn Hotel - Best All Inclusive Hotel in DemocraticDELANO HOTEL & SPA - Best City Hotel in Bahir Dar 2021Royal K K International Company Limited - Best Beach Front Resort in Pathein 2021Koro Sun Resort and Rainforest Spa - Best Family Hotel in Northern Division 2021Ramada Olivie Nazareth - Best Hotel in Israel 2021The Pema by Realm! - Best Design Hotel in Thimphu 2021Eskala Hotels and Resorts - Best Beach Front Resort in Myanmar 2021Wli Water Heights Hotel - Best Eco Safari Lodge in Hohoe 2021Makkah Hotel & Towers - Best Hotel in Saudi Arabia 2021The Residency Towers - Best Lifestyle Hotel in Pondicherry 2021Triumph Plaza Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Cairo 2021We wish hearty congratulations for all the winners of Global Tourism Awards 2021 on behalf of GTA Management Team, Jury.We thank all our Nominees from all the regions, Jury Team, Media / Press, Partners and Tourism industry professionals who made Global Tourism Awards 2021 as a Highly successful Tourism Show.Global Tourism Awards 2021 is organised by Golden Tree Events Dubai UAE

karthikai SelvamGolden Tree Events Dubai+971 58 587 2014email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

September 11, 2021, 14:33 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release