Four Dead in North Iraq Attack Blamed on Daesh Terrorists

2021/09/12 | 07:12 - Source: Iraq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – Four people, including members of Iraq’s security forces, were killed on Saturday in an attack by Daesh terrorists near the northern city of Mosul, officials said.The attack occurred at night in the Makhmur region south of Mosul, the former stronghold of the Daesh terrorists, a security official said on condition of anonymity.It left dead four people, including the mayor of the hamlet, at least one police officer and a member of the Hashed Al-Sha’abi popular forces, the official added.Daesh terrorists had targeted a Hashed Al-Sha’abi position at around 2:00 am (2300 GMT), Salih Al-Jiburi, an official from a nearby village, said.They shelled and fired small arms during the attack, said Jiburi, who put the toll at four dead, including the mayor and fighter.The attack comes less than a week after an Daesh assault near the northern city of Kirkuk killed 13 members of the Iraqi federal police.The terrorists also claimed responsibility for a major attack in July that killed more than 30 people at a market in Baghdad’s Sadr City.Mosul was retaken by the Iraqi army after a hard battle with the terrorists.

