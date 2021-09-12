Black Signs Strategic Partnership with Australian Government for the Australia Expo 2020 Pavilion

2021/09/12 | 10:56 - Source: Iraq News

The official signing was done by Australia Expo 2020 Commissioner-General Justin McGowan and Black Future Strategy and Innovation Practice Lead Dr.



Petar Stojanov.

From left to right: Clare Cooney, Justin McGowan, Dr.



Petar Stojanov, Anders Christiansen

Following the signing ceremony, executives of Black were given a tour of the Australia Expo 2020 Pavilion.

Global design and innovation agency Black signed as a Strategic Partner with the Australia Expo 2020 Pavilion to facilitate Australian companies in MENA.

With their experience and global connections, we look forward to seeing how Black can assist Australian companies looking to engage in the region.”

— Justin McGowan, Commissioner-General Australia Expo 2020

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global design and innovation agency Black has signed an agreement with the Australian Government to serve as a Strategic Partner of the Australia Expo 2020 Pavilion to facilitate hybrid events and go to market for Australian companies exploring the MENA region.

The partnership was formalised in a signing ceremony at the Australian Pavilion by Mr Justin McGowan, Commissioner-General Australia Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai, and Dr Petar Stojanov, Innovation and Future Strategy Practice Lead at Black.

The partnership aims to support the delivery of the Pavilion’s flagship events across key themes of Expo 2020, as well as support Australian companies focused on expansion into the region.

“These showcase events are the key to promoting bilateral dialogue between Australian and global business interests, activating the Australian presence at the Expo 2020 site and bringing Australian innovations on the world stage.”— Dr.



Petar Stojanov, Innovation and Future Strategy Practice Lead at Black

The first showcase event under the partnership is on the topic of Future Mobility.



Scheduled in the opening month of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Australia Pavilion will play host to Australian and international experts, thought leaders and industry stakeholders in a knowledge exchange on the topic of Future Mobility.

With the growing importance of virtual and hybrid meetings, Black will deliver this and future programs in a hybrid format to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and trade at Expo 2020 and with participants from around the world.

“Black’s footprint in the region consists of over 50 projects and initiatives ranging from national talent platforms to shaping global brands and creating value contexts for companies in the areas of future mobility, healthcare and agtech.



We provide highly specialized solutions to customers across the region who want to go beyond the conversation to tangible results and educate and engage partners and the ecosystem.”— Cheyenne Kamran, Managing Partner, Black

About BlackBlack is a global design and innovation agency shaping the futures of organizations and governments through the creation of global identities, digital narratives and programs and platforms that drive human and commercial impact.

Black has offices in Copenhagen, Washington DC and Dubai.https://createdbyblack.com

THE AUSTRALIAN PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 DUBAISituated in the heart of the Mobility District at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Australian Pavilion pays homage to a nation built on mobility.



From our earliest histories to the modern-day, the movement of people and ideas is embedded in our nation's DNA.



As one of the world's most multicultural societies, Australia brings a powerful understanding of how the transfer of people, innovations and culture work together to build economies and enrich lives.



The pavilion theme, Blue Sky Dreaming, encapsulates Australian optimism and creativity and celebrates Australian diversity and collaboration, envisaging a future of infinite possibilities founded on 60,000 years of innovation.

From under the gleaming canopy of its cumulus cloud-inspired roof, the Australian Pavilion visitor experience will tell Australia’s story, from ancient indigenous know-how to modern-day discovery and invention.



Visitors will be invited to share, see and hear about our people, land, history and innovation connecting communities locally and globally.



The pavilion provides a compelling experience of Australia through immersive storytelling, bold artistic art installations, and true Australian hospitality through Australian inspired-food and culturally diverse entertainment.

The pavilion will also host a strategic program of events connecting Australian business and industry to global trade and investment opportunities, and demonstrating the best of Australian products, services and expertise to other participating countries.https://www.australiaexpo2020.com

Sabrina LiBlackmedia@createdbyblack.comVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn

