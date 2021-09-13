2021/09/13 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi visited Tehran on Sunday and met with Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi.According to media sources, Kadhimi is the first first foreign leader to meet the new Iranian leader.He also met the Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, and the First Vice President of […]

read more Iraqi PM visits Iran, Aims to Expand Trade first appeared on Iraq Business News.