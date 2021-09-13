2021/09/13 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Supporting Iraq's Local Economic Development through Sustainable Energy Solutions - New Projects Launched Three innovative projects aimed at promoting sustainable energy solutions were launched today in partnership with the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq and the governorates of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.The projects, which were designed by the […]

