Iraqi PM to discuss Shalamcheh-Basra railway project in Iran

The issue of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project and handing over the land by the Iraqi side to the Iranian investor will be discussed and probably finalized during the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Iran, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

A source close to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran said the Iraqi side was supposed to provide the land to the Iranian investor to begin the construction of the railway in Iraq.

The source went on to say that the Iraqi side has not yet given the land to the Iranian contractor, despite the follow-ups by the former Minister of Road and Urban Development of Iran.

The source added that Iraqi officials have repeatedly promised to hand over land to Iranian contractors for the construction of the railway.

“During the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi to Iran, the issue of handing over the lands of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway in Iraq soil to the Iranian contractor is scheduled to be finalized.”

In Sept.



2019, the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) promised that the construction operation Shalamcheh-Basra railway project will be commenced in the same year.



Shalamcheh-Basra line, as long as 32km, can be one of the bottlenecks completing the Silk Road.

The Iranian president and the visiting Iraqi prime minister held a joint press conference in Tehran on Sunday.

Pointing to the negotiations about the financial and monetary interaction between Iran and Iraq, Raisi said the two sides have weighed plans for the development of the railroad corridors and completion of a rail route that connects Shalamcheh in Iran to Basra in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi touched on the negotiations to carry out joint economic projects, including the Basra-Shalamcheh railroad, saying the two states have also talked about the enhancement of trade cooperation.

