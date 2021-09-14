Make a Difference for Iraqi Kids Today!

2021/09/14 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Dear ICF friends, FIVE DAYS TO GO! Our annual "In Their Shoes" 5K race weekend in Washington DC draws dignitaries, diplomats, veterans and business-people, families, and the media. This year we are going GLOBAL! Run or walk from anywhere in the world, this September 18th.Create a team or set a personal challenge, and help us raise […]

