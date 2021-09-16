Iraqi Pres.: Combating corruption key for uprooting extremism

2021/09/16 | 00:44 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Wednesday that combating corruption and recovering state looted funds are an inevitable step to defeat terrorists.Salih made the statement while receiving Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abou-Gheit and several Arab justice ministers who partook today in the Baghdad-hosted international conference to recover the stolen funds.An Iraqi presidential statement quoted Salih as saying that Iraq is recovering its key role in the region after a long-time absence due to "others' wars and conflicts" on its territories.Corruption provides financial lifelines for extremist and violent groups such as the so-called Islamic State group, Salih said.Iraq's presidency submitted a draft law to counter graft and help recover corruption funds through signing deals with countries and specialized international organizations as well as benefiting from successful global experiences this regard, he pointed out.



