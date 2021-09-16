2 killed in IS attacks in Iraq

2021/09/16 | 01:48 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Sept.15 (Xinhua) -- An Iraqi soldier and a civilian were killed, and three members of paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces were wounded on Wednesday in separate attacks by the militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq, security sources said.

One of the attacks took place in the eastern province of Diyala when IS militants attacked an Iraqi army position near the city of Jalawla, some 135 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, leaving a soldier killed, Major Alaa al-Saadi, from the provincial police, told Xinhua.

In a separate incident, a shepherd was killed in a roadside explosion in a village located in the northern part of Diyala province, al-Saadi said.

Also in the province, the Hashd Shaabi forces repelled an attack by IS militants on Hashd Shaabi positions in Naft Khana, some 175 km northeast of Baghdad, al-Saadi added.

The attackers fled the scene, and no casualties were reported in the attack, he added.

In the western province of Anbar, a roadside bomb exploded near a Hashd Shaabi vehicle in the desert area near the town of Rutba, some 450 km west of Baghdad, wounding three Hashd Shaabi members, a provincial security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

During the past months, IS militants have intensified their attacks on Iraqi security forces in the provinces the militants previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.