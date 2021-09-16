Seismic Survey begins at Sasan-Talafar

2021/09/16 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced the start of seismic survey work at the Sasan-Talafar exploration project in Nineveh.The Director General of the Iraq Oil Exploration Company said that the eighth seismic division has started two- and three-dimensional geological survey work at the site, "within the framework of the oil exploration […]

