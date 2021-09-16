Two Killed In Daesh Attacks In Iraq

2021/09/16 | 10:52 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Sept 16 (NNN-NINA) – An Iraqi soldier and a civilian were killed, and three members of the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces were wounded yesterday, in separate attacks by the militants of the extremist Daesh group in Iraq, security sources said.

One of the attacks took place in the province of Diyala, when the militants attacked an Iraqi army position, near the city of Jalawla, 135 km north-east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, leaving a soldier killed, Major Alaa al-Saadi, from the provincial police, said.

In a separate incident, a shepherd was killed in a roadside explosion, in a village located in the northern part of Diyala province, al-Saadi said.

Also in the province, the Hashd Shaabi forces repelled an attack by the militants on Hashd Shaabi positions, in Naft Khana, some 175 km north-east of Baghdad, al-Saadi added.



The attackers fled the scene, and no casualties were reported in the attack.

In the western province of Anbar, a roadside bomb exploded near a Hashd Shaabi vehicle, in the desert area near the town of Rutba, some 450 km west of Baghdad, wounding three Hashd Shaabi members, a provincial security source said.– NNN-NINA

