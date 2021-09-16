Divided by Religion and Geography, Iraqi Activists Press On for Change

The movement has the support of activists throughout the country.



In Iraq, an anti-establishment movement has prevailed over violent attempts to crush demonstrations since October, when anti-government protests broke out calling for jobs, government services and an end to extreme poverty. The movement has the support of activists throughout the country. VOA's Heather Murdock traveled to Baghdad, Karbala, Irbil and Mosul to speak with the activists behind the movement and filed this report.

