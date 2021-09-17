Expanding Basic Services to Poor Neighbourhoods in Basra

2021/09/17 | 15:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The European Union supports UN-Habitat to expand basic services to poor neighbourhoods in Basra City The last 18 months have highlighted the importance of access to safe potable water, sanitation, waste management, and hygienic conditions to prevent and protect human health during disease outbreaks.Nearly 1.8 billion people world-wide live in inadequate housing, in overcrowded […]

